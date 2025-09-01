Horsham education shake-up sees formation of new alliance

A shake-up in education has led to the creation of a new multi-academy trust in Horsham.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trust has been formed by Horsham’s Forest School and The College of Richard Collyer following approval by the Department for Education.

The establishment of the trust – being called the Horsham Learning Alliance and officially launched today (September 1) – follows a public consultation over its formation in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the alliance said: “Its mission is clear: to improve the lives of local young people through the power of education.” And its vision is ‘to create a seamless journey from early years through to sixth form.’

Teams across Forest and Collyer’s working on the plans for Horsham Learning Alliance: Russha Sellings (Collyer's - Director of Governance), Dan Lodge (Collyer's - Principal), Ian Straw (Forest - Headteacher), Sue Kelly (Forest - Deputy Headteacher), Steve Martell (Collyer's - Deputy Principal).

In a statement, the alliance says: “Benefitting from being founded by two of Horsham’s best known and well-respected institutions – Collyer’s and Forest – Horsham Learning Alliance draws on complementary strengths, combining expertise in post-16 education with a broad, inclusive curriculum, as well as a deep understanding of Horsham’s educational landscape and the community it serves.

“By working collectively, schools within the trust will share expertise and resources, enabling clearer progression routes for students, broader curriculum opportunities, stronger professional development for staff and more efficient use of resources that can be reinvested into teaching and learning.”

Collyers principal and alliance chief executive Dan Lodge said: “Today marks an exciting new chapter for education in Horsham. Establishing the Horsham Learning Alliance has been a long but rewarding journey, and it would not have been possible without the hard work and commitment of staff and governors across Forest and Collyer’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their dedication has got this project off the ground, and we are proud to launch a trust that we truly believe will make a lasting difference to young people and their families in our community.”

Forest School head and alliance deputy chief executive Ian Straw added: “We are fortunate to have such strong individual schools in Horsham. The Horsham Learning Alliance will bring these institutions together, delivering an incredible benefit to the education of local young people. With a collegiate culture, the trust will both celebrate and strengthen each partner institution.”

The trust hopes that more schools which join the trust in future, from early years through to secondary and sixth form.