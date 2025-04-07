Horsham fashion show raises vital funds for cancer charity
Horsham boutique Deja Style raised a total of £515 for the Olive Tree cancer charity after staging a fashion show last month.
Deja owner Angie Maskell said: “We are delighted to have raised this money for the Olive Tree. It will go towards their counselling project where members get eight free counselling sessions.
"The demand for this service is high so we are pleased to contribute towards something that will make a real difference to the local community.
"I also would like to thank Koffie in the Park where the fashion show was held. This superb venue greatly contributed to the success of the evening.”
