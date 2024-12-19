Horsham FC programme editor and former Liverpool defender to hold Q&A ahead of charity marathon run
Charlie Hempstead, the Hornets’ programme editor and match reporter, vowed 14 years ago that he would never attempt a marathon again.
But when his friend Jakub Sokolik – former defender of Liverpool, Plymouth Argyle, Torquay United and Southend United – revealed to Charlie that his three-year-old son had been diagnosed with leukaemia, everything changed.
The 63-year-old will now tackle the Chasing Numbers Christmas Cracker on December 20 hoping to raise enough money to help Jakub cover his son’s much-needed treatment – and to give the Sokolik family a Christmas to remember.
A statement on the pair’s behalf said: “We have been overwhelmed by your love and support since we revealed the suffering of young Jakub and his family, and how we want to help their plight.
“Before Charlie hits the road for his Chasing Numbers Christmas Cracker Marathon, we would like to say 'thank you' in person.
“So Charlie and Jakub Senior, the former Liverpool, Southend, Plymouth, Yeovil and Torquay player, are hosting a special live Zoom meeting online.
“The meeting takes place on the eve of the marathon - Thursday, December 19, from 7pm - and there is no fixed agenda: Jakub will be happy to talk about his football career; how his wee man is getting on; or anything, really. Charlie can provide the lowdown on how the fundraising is going; what sort of training he has been undertaking; and other related issues.
“So, whether you want to ask a question, wish our intrepid pair well, or just listen to, first-hand, how things are going, we would love you to join us.”
To join the call, the meeting details are as follows:
Link to join the call: https://us05web.zoom.us/j/8105142945?pwd=QkFON1hVQnZHWlN5K3NhZWNrMnVidz09&omn=82023639222
Meeting ID: 810 514 2945
Passcode: U65YAm
Charlie is appealing to all football fans, whether they support Horsham, Torquay or anyone else, to consider donating even a small amount to his fundraiser so he can help give the Sokolik family a Christmas to remember and a New Year full of hope.
To support Charlie and the Sokolik family, please visit https://gofund.me/18070540.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.