Horsham Fire Station - first of its kind in the country - in line for top award
and live on Freeview channel 276
The multi-million-pound state-of-the-art facility at Highwood is a finalist in the RICS Awards, South East 2024.
The Royal Insitute of Chartered Surveyors’ awards have singled out the building, which was commissioned by West Sussex County Council, as one of Sussex’s most impressive recent building projects.
The new facility – named Platinum House – is an industry-leading live fire training centre as well as a fire station.
It opened in July last year and replaced Horsham’s previous fire station in Hurst Road which was built in 1968.
An official opening ceremony of the new building, led by Lady Emma Barnard, took place later. County council chairman Pete Bradbury said at the time it was a “culmination of a commitment to build an industry-leading new facility to ensure our firefighters are equipped with the skills that they need to keep us all safe in the event of an emergency.
"The building represents far more than bricks and mortar – it represents our vision for the future.”
Have you read? England’s biggest shrub – in grounds of Sussex hotel – blooms early after record warm February
The RICS Awards showcase the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. They recognise outstanding achievement, teamwork and companies.
Awards judging panel chairman Henry Russell said: “It is inspiring to see such inspirational projects in the South East shortlisted for these awards. It is a true testament to the dedication of surveying professionals despite challenging times in recent years. I wish all of the projects the best of luck.”