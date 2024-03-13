Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The multi-million-pound state-of-the-art facility at Highwood is a finalist in the RICS Awards, South East 2024.

The Royal Insitute of Chartered Surveyors’ awards have singled out the building, which was commissioned by West Sussex County Council, as one of Sussex’s most impressive recent building projects.

The new facility – named Platinum House – is an industry-leading live fire training centre as well as a fire station.

Horsham's new Fire Station abd Training Centre - Platinum House - is in line for a top award. SR23112901 Photo S Robards/Nationalworld

It opened in July last year and replaced Horsham’s previous fire station in Hurst Road which was built in 1968.

An official opening ceremony of the new building, led by Lady Emma Barnard, took place later. County council chairman Pete Bradbury said at the time it was a “culmination of a commitment to build an industry-leading new facility to ensure our firefighters are equipped with the skills that they need to keep us all safe in the event of an emergency.

"The building represents far more than bricks and mortar – it represents our vision for the future.”

The RICS Awards showcase the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. They recognise outstanding achievement, teamwork and companies.