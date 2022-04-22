Horsham flies the flag of St George

Horsham District Council is proudly flying the flag of St George at the war memorial in Horsham’s town centre.

By Sarah Page
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 4:27 pm

St George’s Day falls tomorrow (Saturday April 23) this year.

The flag was raised by council chairman David Skipp.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

He said: “This year, we celebrate the story of St George, England’s legendary national hero.

Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp raises the St George's flag

“I hope residents can find inspiration in the story of St George, a hero who demonstrated courage and overcame the odds to make the world a better place.

“This is a time to celebrate heroes and the strength of those both in our local communities and across the country and the world right now, who are demonstrating bravery every day.”

Have you read? Drivers warned of months more disruption on the A264 at Horsham

Three-day summer music festival set to be held in the South Downs

DriversEnglandSouth Downs