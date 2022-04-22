Horsham flies the flag of St George

St George’s Day falls tomorrow (Saturday April 23) this year.
The flag was raised by council chairman David Skipp.
He said: “This year, we celebrate the story of St George, England’s legendary national hero.
“I hope residents can find inspiration in the story of St George, a hero who demonstrated courage and overcame the odds to make the world a better place.
“This is a time to celebrate heroes and the strength of those both in our local communities and across the country and the world right now, who are demonstrating bravery every day.”