Horsham flies the flag to mark Sussex Day

Sussex Day is being marked in Horsham with the flying of the Sussex flag from Horsham District Council’s Park House building.

Each year June 16 is celebrated as Sussex Day – a day to celebrate all the good things about our wonderful county.

Did you know …? The date was chosen because it is St Richard's Day, which marks the life of St Richard, Bishop of Chichester, from 1245 until his death in 1253.

The day is also seen as an opportunity to celebrate Sussex's rich culture and heritage as well as all the people who make it such a special place.

Sussex was administratively split into East Sussex and West Sussex on April 1 1974 under the Local Government Act 1972. While the two halves have separate county councils, they are still recognised as a single ceremonial county and a cultural region.

The county is known for a variety of foods, including the famous Sussex Pond Pudding and Banoffee Pie. Additionally, the region is known for its fresh seafood, particularly Chichester Lobster and various fish like herring and mullet.

Other local specialties include Sussex Churdles, Sussex Lardy Johns, and Sussex Plum Heavies.

The motto of Sussex is "We wunt be druv" which translates to "we will not be pushed around". It marks the independent spirit of the people of Sussex and their refusal to be forced or manipulated.

The ‘Flower of Sussex’ is the Round-headed Rampion, also known as the Pride of Sussex. It's a wildflower native to the South Downs chalk grasslands of both East and West Sussex.

The Round-headed Rampion was officially adopted as the county flower in 2007.