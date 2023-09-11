BREAKING
Horsham Football Club given five star review by hospitality influencers

Horsham Football Club were given a five star review during a recent visit by sport hospitality influencers The Padded Seat.
By Sam Pole
Published 11th Sep 2023, 07:36 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 07:36 BST
The Padded Seat, who have over 500,000 followers visited the Hornets at the Camping World Community Stadium during their FA Cup fixture against Leatherhad.

The team, who were also match sponsors for the match which finished with Horsham coming out as 2-1 winners and advancing to the next round, were welcomed into the ground into the hospitality suite where they were given drinks vouchers, a match pack which included a programme as well as food as part of the package.

Following the game, the hospitality is rated out of five stars for four factors which are: hostesses/staff, food/drink, VIP Areas/features and value for money.

Horsham were given five stars at the end of the review in both hostesses/staff as well as value for money and were awarded four stars for food/drink and VIP areas/features.

