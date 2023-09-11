Horsham Football Club given five star review by hospitality influencers

Horsham Football Club were given a five star review during a recent visit by sport hospitality influencers The Padded Seat.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Padded Seat, who have over 500,000 followers visited the Hornets at the Camping World Community Stadium during their FA Cup fixture against Leatherhad.

The team, who were also match sponsors for the match which finished with Horsham coming out as 2-1 winners and advancing to the next round, were welcomed into the ground into the hospitality suite where they were given drinks vouchers, a match pack which included a programme as well as food as part of the package.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the game, the hospitality is rated out of five stars for four factors which are: hostesses/staff, food/drink, VIP Areas/features and value for money.