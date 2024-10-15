Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An act of remembrance will be marked this year at the War Memorial in Horsham’s Carfax on Sunday November 10.

Horsham District Council chairman Nigel Emery will lead the wreath-laying on behalf of the people of the Horsham district. Wreaths will also be laid by Horsham MP John Milne and chairman of the Horsham branch of the Royal British Legion Zäl Rustom, along with Councillor Christian Mitchell on behalf of West Sussex County Council and by the Royal Observer Corps.

The event will begin at 10.45 am with Standards, VIPs and councillors gathering in front of the War Memorial. Prayers will be led by Canon Lisa Barnett at 10.55 am with the Last Post being sounded at 10.59 am before a two minute silence.

Wreath laying will begin at 11.04 followed by the national anthem and a blessing from the Rt Rev Ruth Bushyager, Bishop of Horsham. A parade to St Mary’s Church for a service of remembrance will take place at 11.20am.

Horsham is getting set to mark Remembrance Day 2024

The Horsham Branch of the Royal British Legion is the lead organiser of the event this year in partnership with Horsham District Council.

In addition to the service on Remembrance Sunday council chairman Nigel Emery will join members of the Royal British Legion and members of the public to pay tribute to and remember all those who have lost their lives in conflict on Armistice Day on Monday November 11 at 11am. A two-minute silence will be observed.