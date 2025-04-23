Horsham great great grandma gets set to celebrate her 100th birthday - in style

Centenarian Freda Maud Burton was born on April 24 1925 and, says proud grandson Michael Jacobs, at 100-years-old she still lives independently and is ‘full of life and happiness.’

"She’s an incredible woman,” said Michael. “Over the years, she has outlived her husband, two children, and many beloved dogs, yet she remains surrounded by a large and loving family who cherish her deeply.

“Her spirit, resilience, and warmth continue to inspire us all. We are so proud of her.”

Freda was born in Harrow, Middlesex, to Sidney Walter and May Elvy. She went to Greenhill School in Harrow, a Victorian school built in the 1880s which was later demolished to make way for a Marks & Spencer store.

After leaving school, Freda worked in a newsagent/post office in Kenton Road, Harrow, until the Second World War when she joined London Transport as a clippy on the buses.

She met her husband-to-be Norman when he worked part time at The Plough pub opposite the newsagents where she worked. He used to call in to get newspapers and love blossomed.

In fact, Norman was immediately struck by ‘bobby dazzler’ Freda and the couple started courting. They married on July 6 1946 and set up home in Harrow with Freda becoming a housewife.

The happy couple had a son Malcolm born in 1947, followed later by daughter Linda born in 1954. Three years later they moved to Rochford in Essex buying a new house there. Happy married life followed with another daughter Julie being born in 1965.

On retirement, they moved to a village in Trunch, Norfolk, in 1984 before finally moving to Horsham in 2012 to be nearer their daughter Linda.

Sadly, Malcolm had died in 1994 and Julie passed away in 2017 – three years before Norman also passed away in 2024 after 74 years of marriage.

But Freda still has a large family – six grandsons, many great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.

Daughter Linda has arranged a special gathering of family and friends for a special centenary celebration at St Mark’s Church Hall on Sunday. A fish and chip meal will be delivered from the Masterfryer in Roffey, plus there will be a birthday cake created by her neice Janet along with a floral display by another neice Maggie.

1 . 100th birthday Great great grandma Freda Burton celebrates her 100th birthday on April 24 2025 Photo: Contributed

2 . 100th birthday Freda as a child Photo: Contributed

3 . 100th birthday Freda used to work as a clippy on the buses with London Transport Photo: Contributed