Horsham holiday caravan park becomes wildlife haven

Raylands Park in Jackrells Lane, Southwater, is home to a collection of privately-owned static holiday homes and has earned a reputation for its commitment to environmental conservation.

The family-owned park first opened nearly 50 years ago and is now a thriving environment for a rich variety of wildlife, including birds of prey, bats, hedgehogs, honey bees, butterflies, and countless other species.

The park’s management team, who have always been passionate about preserving the natural environment, have worked tirelessly to enhance the park’s beauty while promoting biodiversity.

Raylands managing director Rosie Kent said: “We are proud to see how our rewilding efforts have transformed Raylands Park into a flourishing wildlife haven.

“Our mission has always been to ensure that the park is a beautiful, peaceful place for both our visitors and the creatures that call it home.”

The park has become a sanctuary for birds of prey, with a number of bird boxes installed to encourage species like Tawny Owls, Barn Owls, Kestrels, and

Little Owls .

The park is also home to a thriving hedgehog population, with sustainable hedgehog houses and refuge areas provided in collaboration with Rangers Lodge Wildlife Hospital in Forest Road, Horsham. Holiday home owners have been educated on how to care for hedgehogs, ensuring their continued well-being.

Bat populations have also flourished with bat boxes strategically placed around the park and it’s not uncommon for visitors to spot the fascinating creatures darting through the night sky. Additionally, the park boasts its own beehives, which produce delicious honey, available for purchase at the park.

Raylands Park has long been dedicated to environmental stewardship. The park’s owners began their sustainability efforts by replacing old, inefficient waste treatment plants with eco-friendly systems that rely on natural bacteria. The park also transitioned to using environmentally friendly cleaning products and implemented extensive recycling programs, enabling holiday home owners to recycle a much wider range of materials than is typically possible with domestic facilities.

In a bid to reduce harmful emissions, the park has transitioned to using battery-operated machinery for park maintenance, including hedge cutters and

strimmers. Thanks to a grant from Horsham District Council, the park also introduced a battery-operated vehicle to replace a diesel truck, further reducing emissions and fostering a more peaceful environment for both visitors and local wildlife.

The park has also collaborated with ‘Wilder Horsham’, a Horsham District Council initiative. Together, they have planted native trees and hedgerows, creating wildlife-friendly habitats.

Raylands Park’s ongoing rewilding initiatives have not only contributed to the park’s environmental health but also enriched the experience for owners, who regularly witness the return of birds of prey, songbirds, hedgehogs, and a host of other local species.

Rosie added: “We look forward to continuing our efforts to protect and nurture the natural environment for generations to come.”

1 . Raylands Park Raylands Park holiday caravan park in Jackrells Lane, Southwater, has become a haven for wildlife, as well as nature-lovers Photo: Contributed

2 . Raylands Park Raylands Park manager Ben Gumbrell puts up an owl box Photo: Contributed

3 . Raylands Park A tawny owl looks out from its cosy nesting box at Raylands Park Photo: Contributed