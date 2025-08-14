Horsham holiday park celebrates survival of baby barn owl

A Horsham holiday park is celebrating the survival of a single baby barn owl in its grounds.

In a year that has seen alarmingly low numbers of barn owl chicks across West Sussex, Raylands Park in Southwater is delighted at the bird’s survival.

And this week Horsham District Council officer Jake Everitt carried out the official ringing of the chick.

Earlier in the season, three hatchlings had been seen in the nest, but only one has survived to this point, when the young owl is almost ready to fledge – "a great result given the extremely challenging year for the species,” says park managing director Rosie Kent.

Ben Gumbrell and Jake Everitt with the baby barn owl. Photo: Visit Horsham

Of over 60 nesting boxes that Jake monitors across the district, only four have contained owls this year with the main reason for the low survival rate being blamed on a severe shortage of prey, largely due to a poor acorn crop.

Acorns are a vital winter food source for voles, which in turn are a mainstay of the barn owl diet. With fewer voles available, nature has taken its course – the strongest chick survived by using its weaker siblings as food.

Ben Gumbrell, park manager at Raylands, has been liaising with local volunteers monitoring nesting sites in the district. He said: “This is an extremely poor year for barn owls in Sussex, so the survival of this single chick at Raylands is extraordinary.

“It shows just how vital it is to protect the habitats that prey species rely on – without them, the entire food chain suffers.”

The baby barn owl has managed to survive against the odds. Photo: Visit Horsham

Barn owls are a protected species in the UK and are increasingly threatened by habitat loss, changing weather patterns, and declining prey availability.

Raylands Park’s success underscores the importance of preserving local environments. Managed conservation zones, wildlife corridors, and natural nesting spaces have helped create a safe haven for wildlife during this difficult year.

“We’re incredibly proud to offer sanctuary to these iconic birds,” said Ben. “The birth and survival of this owlet is a joy to witness, and a reminder of our responsibility to protect and restore natural habitats. We have calculated that we have had 29 barn owls born at Raylands since I built the first barn owl box.”

Park visitors are asked to respect the owls’ space as they prepare for fledging.