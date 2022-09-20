Edit Account-Sign Out
Horsham honours the Queen with special service

A service of commemoration for Queen Elizabeth II was held at St Mary’s Church in Horsham on Sunday.

By Sarah Page
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 4:29 pm

The sermon was given by Horsham team rector the Rev Canon Lisa Barnett and prayers were led by clergy from churches across Horsham town.

The first reading was given by the Horsham District Council vice chairman Ian Stannard and the second reading was given by council chief executive Jane Eaton.

Councillor Stannard said: “Her Majesty the Queen’s devotion and personal service to our nation is unique.

Horsham District Council chief executive Jane Eaton with Horsham team rectore the Rev Canon Lisa Barnett and Horsham District Councilvice chairman Ian Stannard.

“The Queen visited Horsham and our district twice and it was wonderful that at this special service of commemoration the people of Horsham district were able to honour her and show their love and respect.”

