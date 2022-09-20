Horsham honours the Queen with special service
A service of commemoration for Queen Elizabeth II was held at St Mary’s Church in Horsham on Sunday.
The sermon was given by Horsham team rector the Rev Canon Lisa Barnett and prayers were led by clergy from churches across Horsham town.
The first reading was given by the Horsham District Council vice chairman Ian Stannard and the second reading was given by council chief executive Jane Eaton.
Councillor Stannard said: “Her Majesty the Queen’s devotion and personal service to our nation is unique.
“The Queen visited Horsham and our district twice and it was wonderful that at this special service of commemoration the people of Horsham district were able to honour her and show their love and respect.”