Horsham honours the Queen with special service

The sermon was given by Horsham team rector the Rev Canon Lisa Barnett and prayers were led by clergy from churches across Horsham town.

The first reading was given by the Horsham District Council vice chairman Ian Stannard and the second reading was given by council chief executive Jane Eaton.

Councillor Stannard said: “Her Majesty the Queen’s devotion and personal service to our nation is unique.

Horsham District Council chief executive Jane Eaton with Horsham team rectore the Rev Canon Lisa Barnett and Horsham District Councilvice chairman Ian Stannard.