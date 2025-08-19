Horsham houses wrecked by fire could now be rebuilt

Three houses which were wrecked during a raging fire in Horsham could be about to be rebuilt.

Housing association Saxon Weald has lodged a planning application to repair the three terraced properties in Roman Lane, Southwater.

Luckily no-one was hurt when the fire broke out earlier this year – on March 16 – and the three families living there have since been permanently rehoused by Saxon Weald in another part of the district.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service had 10 fire engines at the scene at the height of the blaze and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used high pressure hoses to bring the fire under control.

The fire damaged properties in Roman Lane, Southwater. Housing association Saxon Weald is now seeking planning permission to reinstate them.

Now Saxon Weald, in its planning application to Horsham District Council, is aiming to ‘reinstate the houses back to their original configurations.’

They say they propose to use high-quality materials with brickwork for the damaged rear facade matching both the existing houses and neighbouring properties.

All replacement windows will be reinstated and a new roof rebuilt with materials matching existing roof tiles, if planning consent is granted.

A spokesperson for Saxon Weald said the cause of the fire was still being investigated by Sussex Police and the fire service.

They said they could not reveal the cost of the damage. “We do not have any detailed costs to share as the cost of the repair and refurbishment works are being handled by our insurer as part of our policy.”

