Horsham housing development receives £8.6 million funding

Antler Homes secured the funding with Paragon Development Finance.

The funding has allowed the company begin work on the Crosby Farm development, a 24 unit development consisting of two, three and four-bedroom houses looking out onto Slinfold Cricket Club.

The latest funding is Paragon’s third deal with Antler Homes and was led on behalf of the bank by relationship director Toby Burgess.

Photo submitted by Antler Homes

Andrew Rinaldi, managing director at Antler homes, said: “We’re delighted to work on our third project with Paragon Bank, delivering high quality, innovative and sustainable homes in the charming village of Slinfold.

“We have developed a strong working relationship with Toby and the team at Paragon. Paragon understands our business and they are straightforward to deal with.”

Mr Burgess, said: “The development in Slinfold will provide 24 new homes, of which a third will be affordable. Antler is also supporting the local community as it will deliver a new pavilion for the local cricket club. Andrew and all the team at Antler are a pleasure to work with and we hope to continue to support them as the business goes from strength to strength.”

The development has a gross development value of £12.5million and will provide a new pavilion for cricket club.