Members of the Horsham Normandy Women's institute (WI) had decorated the community with knitted crowns and versions of the Queen to mark her 70 years on the throne.

The toppers were displayed on six postboxes in the town, and the group have reported three to have been damaged, with one of them having its woolly Queen stolen from the top.

Pam Tedder, Horsham topper project organiser, said: “We were aware that toppers from around the country had been stolen for the Jubilee. It was with a very heavy heart that we didn't put them out until close to the event.

“We secured them this time using clips, so they haven't been stolen, but there was damaged caused to three of them.”

The Horsham WI first started making postbox toppers during last year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), and saw one of their four knitted creations stolen.

At Christmas, the organisation put out 14 toppers to raise money for local charity Horsham Matters.

Despite raising £2,500, two of those creations were stolen as well.

Pam said: “It’s disheartening, I have people who had their toppers destroyed at Christmas who will not make them again for me.

They donate their time and their materials and some of them spent weeks and weeks making them. So for someone to make off with it, is very disheartening for them.”

Despite the setbacks, Pam said the Horsham WI ‘will not be beaten’.

The remaining crocheters still have plans to knit toppers for Remembrance Day and the Christmas period this year.

Pam said: “We are determined, we will not be beaten. We’ve got plans for Remembrance Day coming up, we put one out last year and we are hoping to significantly improve on that this year. We also still have plans to go ahead with our Christmas theme as well.

“If you are that desperate for a topper, just ask. If they are that desperate, we will make them for them, but please don’t just take them.

“When we put them out, people stop in their car and tell us how much they enjoy them, they really love the toppers.

"When people damage them, it ruins it for everybody else.”