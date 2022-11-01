Horsham Labour organise food bank collection station in Billingshurst
Last week members of Horsham Labour Party organised a pop-up foodbank collection station in the Six Bells car park in Billingshurst.
Relying solely on social media to promote the pop-up foodbank collection point, Chris Henson, a local resident and Horsham Labour Party foodbank co-ordinator, confirmed that he was delighted with the support and response from the local community.
He said: “We wanted to do something more to support the work of Horsham Matters and our local community during these difficult times. Since the start of the pandemic, we have supported the work of Horsham Matters through a network of collection points. This network rooted in local communities continues to deliver vital food stuff to Horsham Matters, but we wanted to do more and we have been inspired by the 'It could be you' campaign.”
He plans to make this a regular thing and will be back in the Six Bells carpark on the last Saturday morning of the month.