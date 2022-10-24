They are being invited to propose potential land parcels that could be suitable for ‘Biodiversity Net Gain’ creation as part of targets for the emerging Horsham District Local Plan.

Environmental consultancy Temple is completing a study that seeks to understand the level of Biodiversity Net Gain – BNG – that can be delivered in Horsham and whether local landowners can help to contribute to its delivery.

Biodiversity net gain is an approach to development that aims to leave the natural environment in a measurably better state than it was beforehand

Landowners in Horsham are being asked to help improve biodiversity in the district

Information gathered by Temple will be used to establish a BNG target for the district and will go on to inform the development of the Local Plan. Under the Environment Act 2021, most planning permissions granted in England will have to deliver at least a 10 per cent biodiversity net gain from November 2023.

Biodiversity net gain delivers measurable improvements for biodiversity by creating or enhancing habitats in association with development. Temple wants to understand from local landowners what capacity there is in the district to deliver biodiversity net gain through offsetting. This means delivering BNG on a piece of land that is not part of the planning application.

This green call for sites is an invitation to propose land parcels that are potentially suitable for BNG within Horsham. The response involves completing an online questionnaire and identifying the land available for BNG offsetting.

To find out more see https://horsham-green-call-for-sites-templegroup.hub.arcgis.com/

