Horsham Lions 11th Swimarathon raised £4,317 for charity: In pictures

17 teams turned out to support Horsham Lions 11th Swimarathon on Sunday, May 15.

Held at the Pavilions in the Park, Horsham MP Jeremy Quinn started the teams at 1pm.

It was a day for records being broken as a team from Tanbridge House School achieved a new record swimming a total of 201 lengths.

The 17 teams swam 1619 lengths in the 25 metre main pool, which equates to 25 miles over the two hour event.

Horsham Lions will be donating its share of the monies raised by this Swimarathon to help local charities. The amount pledged, on the day was £4317.44.

