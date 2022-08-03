Horsham man cycles 1618 miles around Irish coast for Hospice

Man cycles around coast of Ireland for St Barnabas Hospice

Andrew Stewart started the race in Wales with a short cycle along the Welsh coastline before getting a ferry to Rosslare, Ireland.

Andrew completed the Pan Celtic Ultra 2022 and has raised more than £960 so far for St Barnabas House hospice, who cared for his father-in-law.

Before the race, Andrew said: ““I’ve always loved cycling and challenging myself, as I approach 50 years old, I wanted to really push myself, so I signed up to the Pan Celtic Ultra 2022.

"I’ve never visited Ireland before, or cycled this distance, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Speaking about his fundraising, he said, “I want to take on this challenge for my father-in-law who died in 2016.