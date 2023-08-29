Kevin, who lives in Horsham, is taking on ‘Aspire Channel Swim’ – swimming the channel distance of 22 miles over 12 weeks to raise funds for the charity Aspire which supports people with spinal cord Injury.

But it’s not the first time he’s done it – he’s undertaken the annual swimming marathon for the past 15 years.

Kevin first signed up for it in 2008. “I picked up a leaflet about it at the swimming pool in Horsham. I have always enjoyed sporting challenges and raising money for charity, having previously run the London Marathon and cycled from Land’s End to John O’Groats, and this seemed liked a suitable challenge to take on.

Kevin Sharp is taking on the 22-mile 'Aspire Channel Swim' for the fifteenth year in a row. Photo contributed

“I have signed up every year since because I enjoy the challenge and because of the time of year it takes place; it gives me motivation to continue to exercise through that period when daylight hours are diminishing and you need additional motivation to get out and exercise. I also enjoy fundraising

and I feel that, if I can raise some money for charity alongside keeping myself fit, it is a win-win situation for all concerned.”

Kevin used to run a lot and completed the London Marathon twice. But he developed knee and Achilles tendon issues. “Consequently, I had to reduce my running and have found swimming to be a good non-impact alternative, particularly during the winter months when it is less easy to cycle.

"I actually learnt to swim relatively late in life, when I was at university back in 1980, and I appreciate that it is an important life skill to have. I swim for fitness and health. I don’t have any particular challenge with swimming, except that I am getting a little slower with age. I mainly swim at Pavilions in the Park at Horsham, but I have occasionally swum at Steyning Leisure Centre, Billingshurst Leisure Centre and also K2 in Crawley.

“The Aspire Channel Swim is a difficult challenge that requires a certain level of organisation but is also something that is achievable provided you stick to a regular schedule.

"I don’t personally know anyone with a spinal cord injury, but I enjoy fundraising for causes that help people. When I first undertook the challenge I had previously been raising funds for a friend who had suffered a life changing brain injury when I did the Land’s End to John O’Groats cycle challenge. I know it made such a difference to my friend what we were able to achieve.”

To sponsor Kevin see: https://www.aspirechannelswim.co.uk/fundraising/kevins-channel-swim-2023

Katy Boyd, who manages the Aspire Channel Swim said: “Every year amazing swimmers all over the UK go to great lengths for Aspire. Over the past 23 years the Aspire Channel Swim has raised over £7 million for people paralysed by spinal cord Injury, which helps Aspire support thousands of people annually – something we’re hugely proud of.”