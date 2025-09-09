Horsham marks Emergency Services Day with special ceremony

A special ceremony was held in Horsham today (September 9) to mark Emergency Services Day.

The day is recognised as an opportunity to give thanks for the sacrifice and excellence of the British emergency services.

And to mark it, Horsham District Council together with the Horsham branch of the Royal British Legion and members of West Sussex Fire and Rescue, led a short wreath laying ceremony followed by a minute’s silence at the War Memorial in Horsham’s Carfax

Emergency Services Day (#999Day) falls on September 9 annually, with the primary goal of showing support for the UK's emergency services and NHS staff.