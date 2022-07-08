Horsham marks the 200th anniversary of the death of renowned poet Shelley

A celebration of Shelley’s radical poems is being held tonight (Friday) at Collyer’s College with a glittering line up of poets, performers and musicians taking part.
Gareth Williams will set the tone with a reading of Shelley's 'The Masque of Anarchy' to be followed by a collection of other poems and music, presided over by BCC Radio 4 presenter and Horsham resident Chris Aldridge.
Also taking part is actor and musician Gareth Williams, a former member of the famed Capella pop group The Flying Pickets, along with performance poet and director of the South Downs Poetry Festival Barry Smith.
Also there will be award-wining composer and band leader Charlotte Glasson, ‘Marxist motormouth’ Janine Booth and Glastonbury regular Attila the Stockbroker.
The event is tonight (July 8) at Duckering Hall, Collyer’s College from 7pm.