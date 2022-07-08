Horsham marks the 200th anniversary of the death of renowned poet Shelley

Today marks the 200th anniversary of the death of renowned Horsham poet Percy Shelley – and members of the Shelley Memorial Project are marking it in style.

By Sarah Page
Friday, 8th July 2022, 3:36 pm

A celebration of Shelley’s radical poems is being held tonight (Friday) at Collyer’s College with a glittering line up of poets, performers and musicians taking part.

Gareth Williams will set the tone with a reading of Shelley's 'The Masque of Anarchy' to be followed by a collection of other poems and music, presided over by BCC Radio 4 presenter and Horsham resident Chris Aldridge.

Also taking part is actor and musician Gareth Williams, a former member of the famed Capella pop group The Flying Pickets, along with performance poet and director of the South Downs Poetry Festival Barry Smith.

Percy Shelley

Also there will be award-wining composer and band leader Charlotte Glasson, ‘Marxist motormouth’ Janine Booth and Glastonbury regular Attila the Stockbroker.

The event is tonight (July 8) at Duckering Hall, Collyer’s College from 7pm.

