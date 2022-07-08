Horsham marks the 200th anniversary of the death of renowned poet Shelley

A celebration of Shelley’s radical poems is being held tonight (Friday) at Collyer’s College with a glittering line up of poets, performers and musicians taking part.

Gareth Williams will set the tone with a reading of Shelley's 'The Masque of Anarchy' to be followed by a collection of other poems and music, presided over by BCC Radio 4 presenter and Horsham resident Chris Aldridge.

Also taking part is actor and musician Gareth Williams, a former member of the famed Capella pop group The Flying Pickets, along with performance poet and director of the South Downs Poetry Festival Barry Smith.

Percy Shelley

Also there will be award-wining composer and band leader Charlotte Glasson, ‘Marxist motormouth’ Janine Booth and Glastonbury regular Attila the Stockbroker.