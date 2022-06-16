Horsham Martial Arts school raises £3000 for Ukraine with board break event

People at Kung Fu Schools Horsham have been deeply saddened by all of the devastating news of the Ukrainian war and decided to take action.

The group decided to offer their support to the Ukrainian children who were of a similar age to the student base at Kung Fu Schools Horsham.

With this in mind, all sponsorship monies raised would be donated to Unicef Ukrainian Children Fund.

Henry Eastland completing the board break

Students decided that the best way to raise money would be to hold a sponsored board break event. Much excitement and adrenaline built as the students put in an incredible effort to get their sponsors in the lead up to the event. The commitment from each and every student to try and raise as much money as possible was admirable.

Finally, the event was held during the students' regular classes at Kung Fu Schools Horsham throughout the week. The students came to class full of enthusiasm and ready to go! Each student used their well earned Kung Fu skills, and every student taking part successfully broke a board.

After a hugely successful week Kung Fu Schools Horsham managed to raise an incredible £3,142!

Head instructor, Stephen Dunsdon, said: "We are one huge family at Kung Fu Schools Horsham and I just knew that we could come together and make even just a small difference to help the Ukrainian children get the support they need through such challenging times".

Leo Roberts completing the board break

Leo Roberts celebrating his win

Pola Zdzieblo