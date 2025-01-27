Horsham MP awaits official ruling over son's parliamentary pass

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham MP John Milne is awaiting an official ruling over the issuing of a parliamentary pass to his son.

The Liberal Democrat MP referred himself to the Commons Standards Committee after his son Oscar was issued with a staff parliamentary pass.

He said Oscar was acting as an unpaid volunteer to help him set up his office after he was elected as Horsham’s MP in July.

It is against parliamentary rules for MPs elected since 2017 to employ close family members.

A spokesperson for Mr Milne said he ⁠referred himself to the Standards Commissioner to ensure any potential breach of the guidelines was properly investigated. He had self-referred to get clarity on the situation and ensure any potential breach of guidelines was properly investigated.

Mr Milne said: “My son Oscar worked for me as an unpaid volunteer during the early weeks after the election, before I was able to hire permanent staff. Oscar did not receive any expenses.

“The volunteer position is an officially approved Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority role. There is no rule against having family members as volunteers, so long as they are not remunerated.

“Oscar also received a parliamentary pass. There was a question over whether he had been issued with the right kind of pass (staff or family) but the Pass Office have since confirmed they believe it to have been correct. There is no practical difference in access with either form of pass.”

He added that he had referred himself to the Standards Commissioner in response to ‘inaccurate reports’ by news blogger Guido Fawkes.