Horsham MP calls for 'rapid action' to fix district's potholed roads
and live on Freeview channel 276
He says that he has taken up the issue with West Sussex County Council and says he will press the council to carry out urgent repairs on residents’ behalf.
"I have taken up with West Sussex County Council the state of local roads,” he said. “I am told that extreme swings in our weather have resulted in significant problems – but these need to be addressed rapidly as a simple matter of road safety.
“Last year the Government provided an additional £2.7m million to WSCC ringfenced to assist them in getting potholes sorted. Last autumn it was also announced that WSCC would receive an extra £67.6m to improve our roads as part of redirected HS2 funding.
Have you read? ‘Gone to pot’: Sussex World calls for urgent action amid pothole chaos in West Sussex with roads close to ‘breaking point’
“I know from my conversations with WSCC that they are determined to end the blight of potholes and I have also raised with them the quality of the repair works.
"Residents should report potholes to WSCC for fixing – ideally online – as this starts the process for getting the repairs underway for which there are deadlines. Where these are not complied with or repairs fail I am keen to hear from residents and will absolutely take this up on their behalf."