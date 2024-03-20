Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He says that he has taken up the issue with West Sussex County Council and says he will press the council to carry out urgent repairs on residents’ behalf.

"I have taken up with West Sussex County Council the state of local roads,” he said. “I am told that extreme swings in our weather have resulted in significant problems – but these need to be addressed rapidly as a simple matter of road safety.

“Last year the Government provided an additional £2.7m million to WSCC ringfenced to assist them in getting potholes sorted. Last autumn it was also announced that WSCC would receive an extra £67.6m to improve our roads as part of redirected HS2 funding.

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin is calling for 'rapid action' to fix Horsham's potholed roads

“I know from my conversations with WSCC that they are determined to end the blight of potholes and I have also raised with them the quality of the repair works.