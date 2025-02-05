Horsham MP cleared of breaching rules over son's parliamentary pass

Horsham MP John Milne has been found not to have broken any Government rules after his son was issued with a parliamentary pass.

The Liberal Democrat MP referred himself to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards after his son Oscar was issued with a staff parliamentary pass.

He said Oscar was acting as an unpaid volunteer to help him set up his office after he was elected as Horsham’s MP in July.

It is against parliamentary rules for MPs elected since 2017 to employ close family members.

But the Standards Commissioner has now declared there was no breach of rules, that no remuneration was paid and no action is to be taken over the matter.

The MP said: “I welcome the Standards Commissioner's confirmation that no rules were broken. My son acted as an unpaid volunteer, which is an approved Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority position specifically designed for such purposes.

"The Commissioner has confirmed that no further action will be taken.”