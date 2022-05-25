Horsham MP, Jeremy Quin, visited new recruits at one the UK's largest firms

Horsham MP, Jeremy Quin, meets with local recruits at Schroders Investment Management. From left to right: Rebekah Lickiss, Nimisha Limbachia, Martin Thornton, Jeremy Quin MP, Sam Henshall, Mutsa Jamieson and Liam Fox.

Jeremy Quin, MP for Horsham, met the new recruits who are starting a career at Schroders Investment Management.

Mr Quin toured the Broadlands Business Campus in Horsham on Friday, May 13 and spoke with the new joiners.

Schroders has recruited 32 trainees and apprentices to work in its IT Hub and Operations Teams at the Business Campus. The recruits will be completing a two-year paid placement during which they will benefit from training, networking opportunities and hands-on experience.

Mr Quin, said: “I am delighted Schroders, an internationally renowned firm in an important growth industry, is invested in Horsham and building their presence in our community. I welcome the fact that they are creating quality jobs and, in partnership with Investment20/20, seeking to fill them through a proactive approach to recruitment, identifying a diverse range of candidates to maximise talent.”

The new roles created in Horsham were open to anyone over the age of 18 and not contingent on previous academic performance or professional experience.

Karis Stander, managing director of Investment20/20, said: “Over the last three years, we have been liaising with local schools and colleges, including The College of Richard Collyer and The Weald School, as well as taking part in the Horsham Apprenticeship Fair.