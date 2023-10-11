Horsham MP Jeremy Quin has paid tribute to a group which provides a vital service for visually impaired people.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The MP spoke out after visiting the group – Roundabout Talking News – in their studio at Horsham’s Drill Hall.

Roundabout has been providing a free ‘talking newspaper’ to visually impaired people in the district since 1978. The service is wholly provided by volunteers who each week edit a selection of articles from the West Sussex County Times to be read and recorded and shared by memory stick with their listeners. It is highly valued service provided entirely free to listeners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeremy said: “It was great to meet the team of volunteers at Roundabout Talking News and join them as they recorded their latest edition.

Horsham MP visits the recording stuio of Roundabout Talking News

“The service Roundabout provides is vital in keeping visually impaired people living in the district connected with local news and what is happening in their local communities.”