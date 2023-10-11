Horsham MP pays tribute to 'talking news' volunteers
The MP spoke out after visiting the group – Roundabout Talking News – in their studio at Horsham’s Drill Hall.
Roundabout has been providing a free ‘talking newspaper’ to visually impaired people in the district since 1978. The service is wholly provided by volunteers who each week edit a selection of articles from the West Sussex County Times to be read and recorded and shared by memory stick with their listeners. It is highly valued service provided entirely free to listeners.
Jeremy said: “It was great to meet the team of volunteers at Roundabout Talking News and join them as they recorded their latest edition.
“The service Roundabout provides is vital in keeping visually impaired people living in the district connected with local news and what is happening in their local communities.”
Alongside recording their latest edition, volunteers also interviewed Jeremy and shared it with listeners.