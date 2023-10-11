BREAKING
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan

Horsham MP pays tribute to 'talking news' volunteers

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin has paid tribute to a group which provides a vital service for visually impaired people.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 11th Oct 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 16:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The MP spoke out after visiting the group – Roundabout Talking News – in their studio at Horsham’s Drill Hall.

Roundabout has been providing a free ‘talking newspaper’ to visually impaired people in the district since 1978. The service is wholly provided by volunteers who each week edit a selection of articles from the West Sussex County Times to be read and recorded and shared by memory stick with their listeners. It is highly valued service provided entirely free to listeners.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jeremy said: “It was great to meet the team of volunteers at Roundabout Talking News and join them as they recorded their latest edition.

Most Popular
Horsham MP visits the recording stuio of Roundabout Talking NewsHorsham MP visits the recording stuio of Roundabout Talking News
Horsham MP visits the recording stuio of Roundabout Talking News

Have you read? ‘What’s going on?’ Puzzled Horsham residents query chaotic TV reception

Sussex schoolteacher jailed for sex offences against teenage girl

Plans to chop back dozens of yew trees in historic Sussex churchyard

“The service Roundabout provides is vital in keeping visually impaired people living in the district connected with local news and what is happening in their local communities.”

Alongside recording their latest edition, volunteers also interviewed Jeremy and shared it with listeners.

Related topics:Sussex