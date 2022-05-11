Horsham MP visits builders for 175th anniversary

Mr Quin was given a tour of the Covers Timber & Builders Merchants depot by store manager John Hamilton, who explained its operations and products as well as how the business gets involved with community projects and charitable giving.

Mr Quin said: “It was great to meet the team at Covers and hear of a local family business still providing a valued service in their 175th Anniversary year.

“This is a terrific milestone and I wish them all the best for the future.

Jeremy Quin MP visited Covers to celebrate its 175th anniversary

“I was delighted to hear of the 175th anniversary woodland that will be planted later this year – a very fitting way of marking the year.”

Mr Hamilton added: “We’ve worked hard to become one of the leading businesses in the area. We’ve built a loyal customer base and encourage the local community to use us for their construction and DIY needs. It was a pleasure to welcome Mr Quin as part of our 175th anniversary celebrations and show him around.”

The MP also met Covers’ chairman Rupert Green, part of the Green family, who have been running the independent business since the 1940s.

Covers has supplied timber and building materials to customers for more than 175 years.

The builders’ merchants has 14 depots across the South of England, including Rudgwick, Burgess Hill, Chichester and Brighton.

As part of the ethos, Covers aim to offer an unrivalled customer service package provided by a team of experienced, knowledgeable staff and delivered directly and promptly by an extensive fleet of vehicles.

Covers import timber directly from the source and it has timber mills equipped with the fast and flexible wood working machinery to produce quality joinery and mouldings.

The Horsham depot is located in Foundry Lane, RH13 5PX.