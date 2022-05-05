Horsham museum calls for volunteers as opening hours are extended

The museum needs as many as 20 new recruits to welcome visitors, put their horticultural skills to use in the garden and also to help with their increasing programme of family activity events on weekends and school holidays.

Already, more than 60 volunteers give their spare time to help out at the museum in a variety of roles from DIY and painting to cataloguing, administering and helping to run events.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Turley, volunteer and business co-ordinator, said: “We are very lucky to have so many dedicated volunteers who support our work at the museum and who have been instrumental in enabling us to reopen following the nationwide lockdowns. As we expand and are open more days each week, we need further help to host our welcome desk and greet visitors, as well as engaging with visitors and families by facilitating our family activity workshops.

Horsham Museum needs new volunteers to help with extended hours. Photo from Google Maps

“While some volunteers attend the museum regularly each week, others fit it in around their busy family and work schedules, so there is no minimum requirement for hours, other than fitting into our rota.”

Horsham Museum & Art Gallery is open extended hours on bank holidays, including Sundays, with their first family activities planned for the extended Jubilee weekend, where visitors can enjoy having a go at making their own Jubilee crowns and windmills.