Horsham Museum has announced its summer exhibitions and children's activities

Horsham Museum. Photo from Google Maps

Percy Bysshe Shelley: A Poet’s Journey, which opened over the Jubilee weekend, details the life of Horsham’s famous resident.

Born in Warnham in 1792, Shelley found early inspiration in the landscape around Horsham, learning to sail on the pond at Warnham.

The Shelley family were prominent within Horsham society and Shelley’s grandfather secured a Baronetcy which the poet would have inherited had he outlived his father.

Objects are on display from the museum’s archives as well as first editions of his poetry and artwork inspired by Shelley.

The Royal Watercolour Society at Horsham Museum opens on Saturday, July 2, and showcases a selection of artworks by elected Royal Watercolour Society members.

From tranquil landscapes to bold abstract pieces, they reveal the diversity of what can be achieved within the medium. All paintings on display are available for sale with free entry to both exhibitions.

The museum is launching a new series of children’s craft activities this summer, taking place every Wednesday and Saturday between July 27 and September 3.

Each week’s activity will have a different theme related to either an object in the collection or an historic figure from Horsham District’s past. Entry to the museum is free and the cost to take part in the crafts is £1 per participant.