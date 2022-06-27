Horsham music students hit the right note at gig

Head of Music at Collyer’s, Dan Page, said: “Students either formed bands in class and performed a set in front of their peers, or went through the lengthy process of setting up a professional PA system, capturing instruments and voices, mixing the bands and recording them. The results were fantastic!”

The course allows students to sequence music, record and process audio, develop live sound engineering skills, and perform if they sing or play an instrument.

Vice Principal, Andrea John, said: “These students performed wonderfully, and clearly demonstrated the potential to study and cultivate successful careers in the music industry. Congratulations to all of them. At the end of a busy academic year, they certainly hit the right note!”

Sean McCord and Sophie Clarke

Louis Symes, Riyan Husseyin, Michael Cleaver and Bernard Wraith.