Horsham night-time car thief spotted by a number of household cameras

Andrew Badgery posted a photo on Facebook, which showed a male stranger looking through his car window on Rook Way at around 2:30am on Monday (May 23).

A woman also commented on the post with a photo taken on the same morning at 2:15am on her driveway in Horsham – which seemed to show the same male attempting to break into her car.

Another woman wrote on Andrew’s post that her car was stolen from The Castle at 2:30am on the same night.

She told the County Times she had reported the incident to Sussex Police, who informed her that the car had been picked up on a camera leaving Horsham, but had given no more information since.

She also said Sussex Police informed her that another three cars were stolen on the same night.

Sussex Police have been approached for a comment.