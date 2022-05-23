Horsham one of the safest places in the UK

A new study has shown that the Horsham district is ranked sixth in the country’s top 15 safe regions to live.

Figures show that there were 0.86 burglaries per 1,000 people in the district in 2021.

And since 2017, the number of burglaries in the Horsham region has decreased by 21.06 per cent on average each year.

Horsham is among the safest places to live in the UK

The study – by Confused.com – analysed burglary data provided by police forces across the UK between 2017 and 2021 to identify the safest places to live across the UK.

Figures show that the top safest English region to live is South Devon and Dartmoor with 0.60 burglaries per 1,000 people in 2021.

Thefts have fallen in that area by 12.97 per cent on average each year since 2017.

The only other region in West Sussex among the top 15 ‘safe’ places is Adur which had 1.06 burglaries per 1,000 people in 2021.