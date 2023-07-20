Horsham District Council and Friends of Horsham Park are now celebrating after receiving a Green Flag Award – an international quality mark for parks and green spaces.
Horsham Council cabinet member for leisure Jon Olson said: “ “I am thrilled that our iconic park in the centre of Horsham has been honoured again with this prestigious national award.
“My thanks go out to our officers, the Friends of Horsham Park and our many volunteers and partners for all the hard work they put in planning, developing and maintaining this much loved green space to achieve these standards.”
Friends of Horsham Park chairman Sally Sanderson added: “We are delighted that we have another prestigious Green Flag for the park. It is recognition for the wonderful range of facilities in the park, the hard work of the parks and countryside team and the generosity of the volunteers.
"The Friends’ Wednesday volunteers last year provided over 2,000 hours of gardening and litter picking and there are many more who volunteer in the park too. We are lucky to have such a fantastic, well-used and supported community asset at the heart of the town.”
Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in achieving this Green Flag Award.
“Horsham Park is a vital green space for the community in and around Horsham district, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles. Everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”