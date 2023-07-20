Horsham Park has been officially recognised as one of the best parks in the country – for the fourth year in a row.

Horsham District Council and Friends of Horsham Park are now celebrating after receiving a Green Flag Award – an international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

Horsham Council cabinet member for leisure Jon Olson said: “ “I am thrilled that our iconic park in the centre of Horsham has been honoured again with this prestigious national award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My thanks go out to our officers, the Friends of Horsham Park and our many volunteers and partners for all the hard work they put in planning, developing and maintaining this much loved green space to achieve these standards.”

Horsham District Council staff and Friends of Horsham Park are celebrating the park being recognised as one of the best in Britian for the fourth year in a row. Photo contributed

Friends of Horsham Park chairman Sally Sanderson added: “We are delighted that we have another prestigious Green Flag for the park. It is recognition for the wonderful range of facilities in the park, the hard work of the parks and countryside team and the generosity of the volunteers.

"The Friends’ Wednesday volunteers last year provided over 2,000 hours of gardening and litter picking and there are many more who volunteer in the park too. We are lucky to have such a fantastic, well-used and supported community asset at the heart of the town.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in achieving this Green Flag Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad