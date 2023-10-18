Horsham Park scoops double honours in 'In Bloom' awards
And it has delighted the Friends of Horsham Park volunteer group and Horsham District Council.
The Friends group was awarded the top accolade of ‘Outstanding’ in the ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ category this year which focuses on community participation, environmental responsibility and gardening achievement.
Friends chairman Sally Sanderson said: “We are thrilled to have won this award. Our Wednesday morning gardening team is very strong, contributing over 2,000 volunteer hours this year. They focus on making the park and flowerbeds attractive and creating good habitat for wildlife. The bee bed and the climate change bed were highlights of the judge’s tour.
“Just as crucial for winning the award is our enthusiastic and dynamic committee that arranges inclusive events, liaises with other community groups, fundraises and promotes the park via our website and social media.
“The litter-picking by the Strawford Day Care Centre and this year’s ‘Bulbs for Lives’ planting project, created with the Horsham and Crawley Samaritans, also helped us to nail the top award for the first time this year.”
The park was also awarded a ‘Silver-Gilt’ for the second year running in the Large Park category of the scheme which rewards quality park design, access and signage, facilities, environmental sustainability and conservation.
Council cabinet member for leisure Jon Olson said: “This recognition is so well deserved. These awards celebrate the massive amount of hard work that goes into planning, developing and maintaining Horsham Park. I am particularly pleased that we have also been recognised for creating such a vital community hub which is a real lifeline to many visitors.
“My thanks go out to our officers, Friends of Horsham Park, Denne Neighbourhood Council and the many volunteers and partners who have contributed so much to have achieved these awards."
The South & South-East in Bloom award scheme is the largest horticultural campaign in the region involving hundreds of communities each year. Participating communities create lasting improvements to their local environment for the benefit of park users by tackling everything from litter, graffiti and anti-social behaviour through to conservation, sustainability and improving horticultural standards.