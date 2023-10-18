Horsham Park has been recognised with two major honours in the 2023 South and South-East in Bloom awards scheme.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And it has delighted the Friends of Horsham Park volunteer group and Horsham District Council.

The Friends group was awarded the top accolade of ‘Outstanding’ in the ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ category this year which focuses on community participation, environmental responsibility and gardening achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friends chairman Sally Sanderson said: “We are thrilled to have won this award. Our Wednesday morning gardening team is very strong, contributing over 2,000 volunteer hours this year. They focus on making the park and flowerbeds attractive and creating good habitat for wildlife. The bee bed and the climate change bed were highlights of the judge’s tour.

Friends of Horsham Park and officers from the Horsham District Council Parks and Countryside team celebrate the 'In Bloom' award wins with council deputy leader John Milne and cabinet member for leisure Jon Olson in Horsham Park's sensory garden. Photo contributed

“Just as crucial for winning the award is our enthusiastic and dynamic committee that arranges inclusive events, liaises with other community groups, fundraises and promotes the park via our website and social media.

“The litter-picking by the Strawford Day Care Centre and this year’s ‘Bulbs for Lives’ planting project, created with the Horsham and Crawley Samaritans, also helped us to nail the top award for the first time this year.”

The park was also awarded a ‘Silver-Gilt’ for the second year running in the Large Park category of the scheme which rewards quality park design, access and signage, facilities, environmental sustainability and conservation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council cabinet member for leisure Jon Olson said: “This recognition is so well deserved. These awards celebrate the massive amount of hard work that goes into planning, developing and maintaining Horsham Park. I am particularly pleased that we have also been recognised for creating such a vital community hub which is a real lifeline to many visitors.

“My thanks go out to our officers, Friends of Horsham Park, Denne Neighbourhood Council and the many volunteers and partners who have contributed so much to have achieved these awards."