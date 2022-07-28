Horsham Park voted one of Uk's best green spaces - again

The park has been honoured by the prestigious international Green Flag Award scheme run by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The scheme recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark for their management across the UK and around the world.

Horsham District Council’s cabinet member for leisure Roger Noel said: “It is an amazing achievement for our much-loved Horsham Park to be recognised for the third year running by the prestigious Green Flag Award scheme.

Horsham District Council’s parks and countryside team with Friends of Horsham Park, contractors Idverde and Councillor Ruth Fletcher celebrating the Green Flag Award in Horsham Park.

“This recognition is a tribute to the ongoing efforts of our Parks and Countryside team and our army of volunteers and various partners who work so hard to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Awards.

“Quality green spaces play a vital role for people as a place to relax, exercise and meet friends and family, and are integral to the health, wellbeing and environment of our district.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s accreditation manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making Horsham Park worthy of a Green Flag Award.

“The park is a vital green space for the community in Horsham District.

"This award recognises the highest standards of horticulture, safety and environmental management, creating an important place that supports people to live healthy lives.”