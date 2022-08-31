Horsham Park wins major national accolade

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The park has beaten off national competition to achieve ‘Local Favourite’ status in the charity The Fields in Trust 2022 awards.

And the award has delighted Horsham District Council’s park and countryside team and the Friends of Horsham Park volunteer group.

Horsham Park was one of just nine local favourites in the south east region and finished in the top 20 per cent of the public votes in the competition.

An aerial view of the award-winning Horsham Park

Council cabinet member for leisure and culture Roger Noel said: “We are delighted to receive this recognition of our park’s value as an open space, its high quality facilities, stewardship and management.

“This award is a tribute to all the time, energy and ideas from our officers, volunteers and partners and celebrates the dedication that goes into developing and maintaining Horsham Park to such a high standard. My thanks to them all.

“The park is such an amazing community and visitor facility, creating a welcoming, safe and enjoyable place to play and socialise.

"It is so important for our physical and mental wellbeing and for improving biodiversity.”

Fields in Trust, is a British charity which was set up in 1925 as the National Playing Fields Association by Brigadier-General Reginald Kentish and the Duke of York, later King George VI, who was the first president.