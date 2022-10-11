Horsham Park wins two major 'In Bloom' accolades

The awards go to Horsham Park – with a ‘Silver Gilt’ in the large park category, just missing the Gold award, and a ‘Thriving’ award for ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ category.

The latter focuses on community participation and environmental responsibility as well as gardening achievement.

Horsham District Council’s cabinet member for leisure and culture Roger Noel said: “This recognition is a real achievement.

Celebrating in Horsham Park

“This award celebrates the massive amount of hard work that goes into planning, developing and maintaining Horsham Park. I am particularly pleased that we have also been recognised for managing such a vital community hub which is such a lifeline to many residents and visitors.

“My thanks go out to our officers, Friends of Horsham Park and the many volunteers and partners who have contributed so much to have achieved this recognition.”

Friends of Horsham Park chairman Sally Sanderson added: “‘This is a fantastic achievement. The Friends of Horsham Park are going from strength to strength. Join us and help us win Gold next year!”

The South & South East in Bloom award scheme is the largest horticultural campaign in the region involving hundreds of communities each year. Participating communities create lasting improvements to their local environment for the benefit of park users.

South & South East In Bloom is a unique campaign that enables communities to work across different areas and address a number of issues and uses gardening and horticulture as its foundation.

