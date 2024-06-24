Horsham pensioners hailed 'Super Legends' for fundraising work

By Sarah Page
Published 24th Jun 2024, 14:17 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 14:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Two Horsham pensioners have been dubbed ‘Super Legends’ for their work in raising funds for a cancer charity.

Ken Smith, 91, and 86-year-old Peter Chesser raised smiles from passersby – and more than £500 – when they went out with collection buckets in East Street, Horsham, on Saturday.

Ken, dressed as a Flower Pot Man, and Peter, wearing a Superhero outfit, are dedicated volunteers and were raising money for the East Street Cancer Research UK charity store.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Peter, who regularly collects clothing to deliver to the store and to other shops in the area, said he borrowed his Superhero costume from his son in law Rob Groves who had previously donned it to run charity marathons.

Ken Smith, 91, and 86-year-old Peter Chesser raised smiles from passersby – and more than £500 – when they went out with collection buckets in East Street, Horsham, on SaturdayKen Smith, 91, and 86-year-old Peter Chesser raised smiles from passersby – and more than £500 – when they went out with collection buckets in East Street, Horsham, on Saturday
Ken Smith, 91, and 86-year-old Peter Chesser raised smiles from passersby – and more than £500 – when they went out with collection buckets in East Street, Horsham, on Saturday

"When you’re out collecting you sometimes feel a bit isolated,” he said. “But because I was dressed up I suddenly found people smiling at me. Lots of people said ‘thanks for making an effort!”

In addition to his volunteer work for Cancer Research UK, Peter is an avid bowls player at Horsham Bowls Club. And when he's not playing bowls or volunteering, he helps maintain the gardens at Homestream House in Horsham, ensuring they remain neat and tidy.

Meanwhile, Ken not only supports Cancer Research UK but is also a committed supporter of a local Scouts Group in Cheam.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you read? Horsham shop moves to new premises after 31 years in town

New upmarket wine bar gets set to open in Horsham

Peter’s grandaughter Emily Groves, who helps her grandad with the collection and delivery of clothing donations to charity shops in the south east, paid tribute to the Super Legends. “Their dedication and community spirit are truly inspiring,” she said.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.