Horsham pensioners hailed 'Super Legends' for fundraising work
Ken Smith, 91, and 86-year-old Peter Chesser raised smiles from passersby – and more than £500 – when they went out with collection buckets in East Street, Horsham, on Saturday.
Ken, dressed as a Flower Pot Man, and Peter, wearing a Superhero outfit, are dedicated volunteers and were raising money for the East Street Cancer Research UK charity store.
Peter, who regularly collects clothing to deliver to the store and to other shops in the area, said he borrowed his Superhero costume from his son in law Rob Groves who had previously donned it to run charity marathons.
"When you’re out collecting you sometimes feel a bit isolated,” he said. “But because I was dressed up I suddenly found people smiling at me. Lots of people said ‘thanks for making an effort!”
In addition to his volunteer work for Cancer Research UK, Peter is an avid bowls player at Horsham Bowls Club. And when he's not playing bowls or volunteering, he helps maintain the gardens at Homestream House in Horsham, ensuring they remain neat and tidy.
Meanwhile, Ken not only supports Cancer Research UK but is also a committed supporter of a local Scouts Group in Cheam.
Peter’s grandaughter Emily Groves, who helps her grandad with the collection and delivery of clothing donations to charity shops in the south east, paid tribute to the Super Legends. “Their dedication and community spirit are truly inspiring,” she said.
