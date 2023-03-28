Horsham photography student composes exhibition at local library

Collyer’s year 2 A Level Photography student Evie Woollett has put on her own photography exhibition at Horsham Library.

Evie with her Library Exhibition

The exhibition showcases her unique photographic style, focusing on composition of the landscape and people within it, capturing moments and scenes from across the South of England.

Evie works part time at Horsham Library and was excited to take up the opportunity to show her work in the public space. She said: “It has been a great getting to choose my favourite photographs for the display and a fantastic professional experience to get the work printed and mounted for the exhibition.”

Evie’s fairground images have been printed at a large scale and have really grabbed the attention of the public as they enter the library.

Evia added: “While working part-time as a Library Assistant, I have been able to see the reaction of the general public and how different people view my work. It has been great to hear their comments”.

Laura Andrews, Collyer’s Head of Photography and Assistant Director of the Faculty for Arts, was impressed: “We are so proud of Evie! Her work is fantastic, and I am sure this will be the first of many exhibitions.”

