Horsham police in warning over bike thefts

A new warning has gone out from Horsham Police over bike thefts.

By Sarah Page
Monday, 8th August 2022, 11:24 am

Officers say that have received a number of reports recently of cycles being stolen in the area.

And they are now urging bike owners to take a photo of their bike, make a note of the serial number, register it with #BikeRegister and get strong locks for it.

A spokesperson said: “Using two locks slows thieves down and makes your bike less of a target.

"Use two quality locks, at least one of which is a D-lock. Thieves are less likely to carry multiple tools, so use two different types of lock if possible.

“You can also check out the #SoldSecure website. Sold secure is a premier testing and certification company for security products which will advise on the best security for your bike and that are available on the market. https://orlo.uk/OEtZv

“Always attach a D lock to an immovable object and position the lock through the frame and the wheel.”