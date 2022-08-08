Horsham police in warning over bike thefts

Officers say that have received a number of reports recently of cycles being stolen in the area.
And they are now urging bike owners to take a photo of their bike, make a note of the serial number, register it with #BikeRegister and get strong locks for it.
A spokesperson said: “Using two locks slows thieves down and makes your bike less of a target.
"Use two quality locks, at least one of which is a D-lock. Thieves are less likely to carry multiple tools, so use two different types of lock if possible.
“You can also check out the #SoldSecure website. Sold secure is a premier testing and certification company for security products which will advise on the best security for your bike and that are available on the market. https://orlo.uk/OEtZv
“Always attach a D lock to an immovable object and position the lock through the frame and the wheel.”