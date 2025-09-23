Horsham pub run by former model Jodie Kidd shut after staff 'abuse'

A Horsham village pub run by former fashion model Jodie Kidd has shut temporarily after staff received ‘verbal and physical abuse.’

The pub – The Half Moon at Kirdford – is closed until Thursday this week (September 25). A post on the pub’s Instagram page says that staff are taking a break, with the pub closed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, offering time to ‘relax and recharge.’

Just earlier this week, The Half Moon was named as one of the best celebrity-run pubs in the UK by Queen Camilla’s son, food writer Tom Parker Bowles.

In the pub’s Instagram post, it states: “We’ve worked hard to create more than just a pub – we’ve built a home. A place for people to come together, enjoy good times, and make memories.

“While we know we won’t be to everyone’s taste, it saddens us that in recent weeks we as a Team have faced abuse – both verbal and physical.

"We’d like to remind everyone that behind The Half Moon is a team of people who care deeply about what we do. We are human.

“Independent businesses like ours work tirelessly, 7 days a week, driven by passion, love, and integrity to give our best. All we ask in return is respect. "If you ever feel the need to complain, please do so in a calm, constructive, and polite way – we’re always open to feedback that helps us improve.

“Let’s continue to make The Half Moon a place where kindness, community, and good memories shine the brightest.”

The pub has been run by TV personality and former fashion model Jodie Kidd for the past eight years. And both Jodie and The Half Moon have won accolades from food critic Tom Parker Bowles.

Writing in the Daily Mail on Saturday, Tom highlighted the Kirdford pub as ‘a proper pub – the sort you’d want to spend a few hours in.’ He wrote: “Dating back to the 16th century, the Half Moon Inn has all you want from your village local – stone floors, old wooden beams, roaring fire, vast terrace with kitchen and lovely beer garden.”

He chose the Half Moon as one of seven best pubs run by celebrities across the UK. Others included The Fox and Pheasant in Fulham, London, owned by singer James Blunt; along with The Lore of the Land, in Fitzrovia, London, run by Guy Ritchie.

Also included was Jeremy Clarkson’s pub The Farmer’s Dog in Burford, Oxfordshire; The Grapes, Limehouse, London, run by Sir Ian McKellen; The Royal Oak, Swallowcliffe, Wiltshire, run by James May, and The Tap and Run, in Upper Broughton, Leicestershire, owned by former cricketer Stuart Broad.