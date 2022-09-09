Horsham public meeting postponed following the Queen's death

Urban regeneration specialists Muse Developments were due to hold the meeting on Monday (September 12) at The Holbrook Club in North Heath Lane to consult the public on plans for the former Novartis site, now known as Horsham Enterprise Park.

Proposals have been put forward to build 260 homes, shops and businesses on the site in Parsonage Road.

However, a spokesperson for Muse said: “As a mark of respect following the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II, Muse, in consultation with our development partner, West Sussex County Council, has taken the decision to postpone the planned public consultation event for Horsham Enterprise Park that was due to take place at The Holbrook Club, Horsham on Monday 12th September.

How the development at Horsham Enterprise Park - the former Novartis site - could look