Horsham pupils represent south east in 2024 UK National Football League championship

Pupils from two Horsham schools will represent the south east at the 2024 UK National Football League championship in Loughborough tomorrow (June 26).

The youngsters are under 11s from Southwater Junior Academy and under 13s from Windlesham House School.

They will go head-to-head against schools from across the UK in a bid to be crowned 2024 UK NFL Flag National Champions.

2024’s national championship is set to be the biggest yet with 28 schools competing and more than 260 participants taking to the field.

The Horsham schools secured their south east regional titles at one of 10 regional championship events to be held across the UK this year. The victory also earned them the chance to compete alongside 27 other primary and secondary schools at the NFL Academy’s elite athletic performance centre at Loughborough University, where the UK champions will be crowned.