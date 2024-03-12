Horsham raises flag to mark Commonwealth Day
The Carfax in the town centre was also decorated with bunting to mark the occasion.The theme for Commonwealth Day 2024 is 'One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth'. The theme highlights how the 56 member countries must harness their strengths by building resilience, unlocking potential, leveraging the 'Commonwealth Advantage' and fostering a connected, digital Commonwealth.
The flag at Park House was raised by council vice chairman Nigel Emery who said: “I think this year’s theme for Commonwealth Day is particularly appropriate as it embraces some key challenges of our time.
"We have all had to show remarkable resilience in recent times and it is an even more powerful value when shared in a widespread public expression of commitment to the Commonwealth, embracing all its member countries.”