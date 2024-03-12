Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Carfax in the town centre was also decorated with bunting to mark the occasion.The theme for Commonwealth Day 2024 is 'One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth'. The theme highlights how the 56 member countries must harness their strengths by building resilience, unlocking potential, leveraging the 'Commonwealth Advantage' and fostering a connected, digital Commonwealth.

The flag at Park House was raised by council vice chairman Nigel Emery who said: “I think this year’s theme for Commonwealth Day is particularly appropriate as it embraces some key challenges of our time.

The flag at Horsham District Council's offices at Park House was raised by council vice chairman Nigel Emery to mark Commonwealth Day

