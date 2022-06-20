Horsham raises the flag to honour British Armed Forces

Ahead of Armed Forces Day, the armed forces flag was raised at Horsham’s War Memorial in the Carfax at 8.30am this morning (Monday 20 June 20).

The flag raising took place a few days before the national Armed Forces Day which will take place this year on Saturday June 25.

The Horsham ceremony was attended by Horsham District Council chairman Kate Rowbottom and also there was Councillor Martin Boffey, council member for Trafalgar Ward, who played the Navy Reveille

Horsham District Council chairman Kate Rowbottom raised the flag ahead of Armed Forces Day

Armed Forces Day, an annual event, is a chance for people to show their support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community – from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.

Armed Forces Day was previously known as Veterans' Day and first observed in 2006. Its name was changed in 2009.

To find out more see https.www.armedforcesday.org.uk