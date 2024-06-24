Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horsham has the highest number of fly-tipping incidents in Sussex, according to a new study.

The district is ranked 51st out of 109 towns and cities across the country scourged by the illegal dumping of rubbish.

Researchers at recycling company Cartridge Save analysed the total number of fly-tipping incidents across England and then calculated the number of incidents per 10,000 people in each town or city to compile a final list of places with the highest rates of illegal dumping.

Horsham was the highest of all Sussex towns with 219 incidents per 10,000 people. Elsewhere in Sussex, Brighton and Hove ranked fifth best (105th) with the least fly-tipping.

Horsham has been ranked the worst place in Sussex for the illegal dumping of rubbish

Worthing ranked 100th with 62 incidents per 10,000 people. while Hastings ranked 98th. Crawley ranked 75th with 144 incidents per 10,000 people.

The study shows that Durham has the worst fly-tipping problem in the country with 1,129 incidents per 10,000 people.

The northern region of England secured the top five positions on the list. Surprisingly, London was shown to be the English city with the lowest incidence of illegal waste dumping suggesting effective waste management strategies in the capital.

Cartridge Save spokesman Ian Cowley said: “The study exposes a worrying trend of fly-tipping in English cities. Places like Durham and Lancaster highlight the need for a collective effort.

“Clearer government policies, responsible business practices, and individual accountability are all essential.