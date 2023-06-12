People in Horsham are being urged to share their tips on reducing food waste for a chance to win a free food composter worth £300.

Six pioneering HOTBIN food composters are up for grabs with Horsham District Council’s competition.

All residents have to do to enter is share their top tips on reducing or reusing food waste and they will be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win one of the 200L HOTBINS. Some ideas could be on how to manage your shopping so that you only buy what you need, storing food sustainably, recipes for reusing your leftovers, or tips for freezing food before it gets wasted.

Additionally, the council is offering a chance to buy a HOTBIN with a 10 per cent discount.

One of Horsham District Council's food recycling champion families with their HOTBIN

The HOTBINS have already been successfully trialled across the district with local families and community groups.

A council spokesperson said: “Some 41.5 per cent of an average waste bin is made up of food waste. However, up to 70 per cent of that waste can actually be avoided.

"By finding ways to reduce our food waste, composting, or sharing our surplus food, we will save ourselves money, save the environment and support our communities too.

“A HOTBIN can take cooked food waste, including bones, peelings, pet waste and more and turn it into rich compost in 30 – 90 days by heating the waste up to 60°C. The result is a nutrient-rich compost for your garden for minimal effort and reduced food waste in your rubbish bin.”

Horsham District Council cabinet member for environmental health Jay Mercer said: “Combatting food waste and preventing it from going into the waste stream as much as possible is very important for us as a council. So the opportunity to turn your food waste into compost for your garden is a real win, win.”

To send your top tips and enter the prize draw email: [email protected] . Alternatively, share your tips on the council’s social media post on Facebook or Twitter @HorshamDC, or send by post to Horsham District Council Hot Bin Competition, Parkside, Chart Way, Horsham, West Sussex. RH12 1RL.