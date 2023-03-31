A group of Horsham residents are fighting to protect a patch of green outside their homes.

They want land by their homes in Collingwood Road to be classified as a ‘village green.’

They first raised concerns last year when they discovered by chance that the land – used by generations of children as a play area – was up for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they were alarmed to discover that proposals had been put forward to build three houses on the green.

Residents gathered on the green last year when they first heard of proposals to buy and develop the land

They started fundraising to buy the land themselves to stop it being built on but it was sold by auction for £35,000 having had a starting guide price of £5,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then it has been sold again.

Now residents have submitted an application to West Sussex County Council to have the land, known as Collingwood Green, to be granted village green status.

They say it qualifies for such status – which would protect it from development – because it has been used for more than 20 years ‘for the purpose of children playing, exercise and training, dog walking, sporting activities, social gatherings and community events.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Collingwood Green Association said when the land sale was first revealed last year: “The green has constantly been used as Common Land by different generations of residents’ children and their friends to enjoy playing in the freedom and safety of the green as they grew up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad